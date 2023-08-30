Marion County Sheriff’s Office to Release Durm Incident Video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will release the video of the incident involving the death of Deputy John Durm today. Inmate Orlando Mitchell strangled Durm to death during a Jul. 10 transport. At the time, he was bringing Mitchell back from a medical appointment.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Mitchell, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery, and escape. Last week, two deputies were fired for job performance.
Mitchell will appear in court on Sept. 8.
