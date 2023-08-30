Listen Live
Local News

Police Shoot And Kill Man Who Pointed Gun At Them In Southern Indiana

Published on August 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MARENGO, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by police officers in Marengo Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say Bernie Breeding was the man shot when Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and English police officers showed up at his house to serve an emergency detention order.

When the officers entered his home Breeding pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers fired his weapon hitting Breeding.

The officers immediately tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marengo is a small town about 45 minutes west of Louisville.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close