Police Shoot And Kill Man Who Pointed Gun At Them In Southern Indiana

MARENGO, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by police officers in Marengo Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say Bernie Breeding was the man shot when Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and English police officers showed up at his house to serve an emergency detention order.

When the officers entered his home Breeding pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers fired his weapon hitting Breeding.

The officers immediately tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marengo is a small town about 45 minutes west of Louisville.