Jonathan Taylor Is Still A Colt…For Now.

The 4pm roster cut deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with Jonathan Taylor still an Indianapolis Colt.

The All-Pro running back will begin the year on the active/PUP list, meaning he won’t be available to play until Week 5 at the earliest. The Colts had given Taylor until Tuesday to find a suitable trade partner; clearly, the team was not happy with any of the offers they received. The news more than likely means that the ongoing drama between Taylor and the Colts will linger into the regular season.

However, just because the Colts weren’t able to trade Taylor by their own imposed deadline, that doesn’t mean he won’t still be moved.

The NFL trade deadline is October 31st. That gives the Colts a little over 2 months to continue to explore potential options with their disgruntled running back. While there is little chance of the Colts getting a 1st-rounder for Taylor, there is still the possibility that some playoff contending team suffers an injury, or comes to believe they are just one good player away from making a deep playoff run, and decided to bite the bullet for him. Considering how fractured the relationship between team and player is (and it could be worse now that the Colts haven’t dealt him) it’s hard to see any scenario where Taylor plays for the Colts again.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder of ESPN spoke about the team’s decision to keep Taylor on the active/PUP, and how no one has “won” in this situation.

“After all the talk, and all of the drama, this thing has basically gotten us to a point where no one won. No one wins here. Jonathan Taylor’s not going to make more money, he’s not going to be on the field. The Colts didn’t accomplish anything either, they don’t have their best player perhaps on the field in Week 1 with their rookie quarterback. That doesn’t make them better.”

Stephen also talked about how serious talks got between the Colts and other teams, specifically the Miami Dolphins.

“The talks with Miami, they were like super legitimate. Like really legitimate.”

When asked about what exactly the Colts were seeking from Miami, he had this to say.

“I think the Colts would have been very interested if you get to a 2nd round pick, and a good player. I think that might have had the potential to get it done.”

Stephen and John also dove into some of the other roster moves made by the Colts. Listen to the rest of that conversation, as well as conversations with Brad Spielberger of PFF and Greg Rakestraw below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

