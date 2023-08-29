Listen Live
Local News

Thousands Participate in 2023 Summer Reading Program

Published on August 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Books

Source: Rena Lolivier / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with the prevalence of technology in everyday life, The Indianapolis Public Library says more than 27,000 people participated in its 2023 Summer Reading Program (SRP).

The 104th SRP wrapped on July 29th.  Some of the prizes given to participants included tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, a coupon for free pizza, and books.

Related Stories

During this time, Hoosiers of all ages logged more than 22 million reading minutes.  Participation in the Adult Summer Reading Program alone increased by 143%.

And, not only did readers get to expand their literary horizons, but they also helped donate books to Brightlane Learning, which works to address childhood homelessness.

Learn more about The Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program here.

Lavender Flowers and Open Book

Source: Jelena990 / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close