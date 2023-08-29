Thousands Participate in 2023 Summer Reading Program

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with the prevalence of technology in everyday life, The Indianapolis Public Library says more than 27,000 people participated in its 2023 Summer Reading Program (SRP).

The 104th SRP wrapped on July 29th. Some of the prizes given to participants included tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, a coupon for free pizza, and books.

During this time, Hoosiers of all ages logged more than 22 million reading minutes. Participation in the Adult Summer Reading Program alone increased by 143%.

And, not only did readers get to expand their literary horizons, but they also helped donate books to Brightlane Learning, which works to address childhood homelessness.

Learn more about The Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program here.