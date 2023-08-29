Thousands Participate in 2023 Summer Reading Program

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with the prevalence of technology in everyday life, The Indianapolis Public Library says more than 27,000 people participated in its 2023 Summer Reading Program (SRP).
The 104th SRP wrapped on July 29th. Some of the prizes given to participants included tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, a coupon for free pizza, and books.
During this time, Hoosiers of all ages logged more than 22 million reading minutes. Participation in the Adult Summer Reading Program alone increased by 143%.
And, not only did readers get to expand their literary horizons, but they also helped donate books to Brightlane Learning, which works to address childhood homelessness.
Learn more about The Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program here.
-
Indiana has the #1 most miserable city in America, according to census data
-
H&N: 2023 Republican Primary Debate BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?
-
Carmel Lacrosse Coach Killed in Tuesday Car Crash
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Kendall And Casey