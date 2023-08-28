Second Arrest Made in Muncie Block Party Shooting that Killed 1, Injured 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police have arrested a second man in connection to a deadly block party shooting in July that killed 30-year-old Joseph Bonner and injured at least 17 others.

According to a release from the Muncie Police Department, 29-year-old Justin Bonner was arrested Monday for his role in the shooting.

Police previously arrested 36-year-old John Vance on Aug. 1 for his connection to the shooting.

Court documents say a fight led up to the moments before the shooting.

Around 1:20 a.m. July 30, shots rang out at a crowded community block party in Muncie.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police they saw Joseph Bonner and Vance in the middle of the party at the DJ booth.

Bonner then allegedly swung at Vance, sparking the fight. Shortly after that, shots rang out, killing Bonner and injuring multiple others.

Vance is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a count of unlawful possession of a gun, and a count of criminal recklessness. He has not been charged with Joseph Bonner’s murder.

Justin Bonner was arrested on warrants and preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

Vance is still being held at the Delaware County jail on a $105,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.