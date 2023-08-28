Listen Live
Police Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on August 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was involved in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Woodland Drive and no officers were hurt, says Indianapolis Metro Police. There’s no word on any other injuries or what led to the shooting.

Police expected to share more soon.

