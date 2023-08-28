IMPD: 3 People Shot on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.
Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Arlington Avenue. Two people are in stable condition at the hospital at the time of this writing. One person is in critical condition.
Police expected to release more information soon.
