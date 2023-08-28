Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: 3 People Shot on Indy’s East Side

Published on August 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Arlington Avenue. Two people are in stable condition at the hospital at the time of this writing. One person is in critical condition.

Police expected to release more information soon.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close