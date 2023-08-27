Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close

ASHLEY — TRIN Incorporated, an automotive parts supplier based out of Ashley, Indiana announced that they are planning to close their plant in March, 2024.

The Ashley automotive plant is responsible for producing switch automotive components for parts of a vehicle including steering pads and door locks.

According to a notice sent by the company to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, layoffs are expected to begin in November of this year. Overall layoffs will impact a total of 155 workers.

The notice also states employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to another plant in Michigan.

TRIN Inc is a Japanese owned company that produces parts for Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Ford, and General Motors.