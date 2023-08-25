It’s the mugshot seen around the world.

Former President Donald Trump turned himself into Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail Thursday evening. Trump is being charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

This historic moment was posted by the former president himself.

The release of Trump’s mugshot has left Hammer and Nigel wondering… who has the greatest mugshot of all-time?

Here’s some notable favorites!

Tiger Woods looking a bit disheveled after being arrested in Florida for a DUI in May of 2017. Fans loved the picture so much, they would wear a t-shirt with the mugshot to future tournaments.

Another famous athlete, this one from the Hoosier state. Pat McAfee‘s infamous 2010 mugshot was taken after public intoxication in Indy.

This one may surprise you, but passed the luscious locks is the one and only Pee-Wee Herman. Paul Reubens was arrested in July of 1991. He was charged with indecent exposure at an adult movie house in Sarasota, Florida.

But what takes the cake, in Hammer’s humble opinion Nick Nolte had the BEST MUGSHOT OF ALL TIME!

Who did the guys miss? Tweet us your favorite celebrity mugshot!

And as for Donald, well he’s already taking the opportunity to raise funds for his presidential campaign.

Did we expect anything less?

If you want to rock Trump’s mugshot for yourself, Hammer and Nigel have just the shirt for you…