IMPD: Person Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

Published on August 25, 2023

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

IMPD says they were told about a person that had been shot on Brouse Avenue, which is near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue. It’s also in a neighborhood near Beckwith Memorial Park.

That person was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

 

