IMPD: Person Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.
IMPD says they were told about a person that had been shot on Brouse Avenue, which is near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue. It’s also in a neighborhood near Beckwith Memorial Park.
That person was later pronounced dead.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
