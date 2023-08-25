IMPD: Person Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

IMPD says they were told about a person that had been shot on Brouse Avenue, which is near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue. It’s also in a neighborhood near Beckwith Memorial Park.

That person was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.