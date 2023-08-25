Police: Boy Stabs Mother and Two Dogs in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–A teenager was arrested in Mishawaka Friday morning. Police say he stabbed his mother and two dogs.

The Mishawaka Police Department says they were called to the 100 block of Oakside Road, which is near Twin Branch Elementary School. They say they found out that the woman had been stabbed multiple times and had to run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The mother is alive, but seriously injured.

The two dogs who were stabbed are also still alive, but police haven’t said anything about their conditions.

Police say the teenager is 16 years old. Not longer after they got to the scene, they say they arrested him.