One Dead, Another Critical After Two Shootings On Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition Thursday night after two shootings a minute apart on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

At 10:32 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ridgeview Drive. When officers arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene a short time later.

At 10:33 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Pasadena Street. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable but critical condition, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and both victims were shot at a gas station, Weilhammer says.

Police are looking for a third person who might be involved in the shooting.