Graham Rahal To Move GR Brands Companies To Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Rahal name is already incredibly prominent in the town of Zionsville and it’s about to become even more prominent.

On top of being a world-class racing driver in the NTT IndyCar Series, Graham Rahal also has several business ventures that he owns on the side. He plans to bring all the businesses he owns under one roof in Zionsville as he and his company GR Brands held a groundbreaking on a new facility to be built in the Boone County town.

“It’s crazy to think about how far this has come in such a short period of time,” Rahal said on WISH-TV. “All (74 employees) are spread out over nine different buildings in greater Indianapolis between Brownsburg and Carmel. And so, to just put everybody in one roof will be amazing.”

Rahal expects the move to bring those 74 workers to Zionsville, but it will be even more than that as he says the move will bring around 100 jobs to the town overall.

Though Rahal uses the “one roof” cliche, it will actually be two separate buildings that will be built right across the street from the Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing headquarters. Both buildings will encompass about 140,000 square feet between them.

Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett said the move by Rahal will mean a windfall for his town.

“You got folks that are going to come in here,” said Plunkett. “They’re going to work here. His clients are going to come here to visit. The employees are going to look for homes around here. Their kids are going to come to school here. It could be just a tremendous economic benefit for us.”

The buildings are expected to be completed by 2026.