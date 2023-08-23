A Woman in Anderson has Died after a Fatal Crash Involving a Parks Department Truck

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson woman riding a bike died after she collided with an Anderson Parks & Recreation Department truck Wednesday, police say.

At 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving the bicyclist and the Anderson parks department truck pulling a trailer near 19th Street and Madison Avenue, southwest of downtown Anderson.

Investigators believe the bicyclist, Christine Barton, 38, of Anderson, was eastbound on 19th Street when she crossed Madison Avenue and collided with the Anderson parks department truck traveling south.

Barton died at the scene.

The Anderson Police Department Crash Team was called in to investigate, and all parties involved were cooperating with the investigation. Any witnesses should contact Sergeant Nick Durr at 317-648-6660.