Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend, you and your family can enjoy the sunshine in a variety of ways around Central Indiana.

Many of this weekend’s activities are free, including an adoption event through the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Continue reading to learn more.

Clear the Shelters Event – 10501 Hague Road, Fishers

When: Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 5 p.m. each day.

What: You can adopt a dog or cat this weekend for FREE at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. The shelter is currently caring for more than 600 animals and is desperately hoping to make room for more. And, if you are not ready to adopt, you are still encouraged to foster.

Learn more here.

Hoosier Hardwood Festival – Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 East 100 South, Lebanon

When: Friday through Sunday, hours vary.

What: The Hoosier Hardwood Festival honors lumber and those who source it and/or utilize it. There will be a log roll, chainsaw carving contests, vendors, food, drinks, and more.

Get tickets and learn more here.

PopCon Indy – Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis

When: Friday through Sunday, hours vary.

What: PopCon celebrates all aspects of pop culture, with celebrity appearances, games, costumes, and more. Here, you can buy items from vendors, get food and drinks, participate in an escape room, watch panels and shows, and more.

Get tickets and learn more here.

Public by Design Exhibition Opening Weekend – Downtown Columbus

When: The opening activities will be held Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.

What: The exhibition is meant to highlight Columbus’ architecture, community, and culture, while acknowledging challenges that cities face. This weekend, you can see and/or experience 13 installations, and interact with the people who put them together.

Learn more here.

Public Safety Day Celebration – Sam’s Club, 5805 Rockville Road, Indianapolis

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: At this free event, you can check out more than 50 booths, enjoy games and bounce houses, eat snacks, experience a car show, and more. And, free food will be given to families in need between 11 a.m. and noon.

Learn more here.

99th Hoosier Salon Art Exhibition – Indiana State Museum, 650 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

When: This exhibition will open Saturday, hours vary.

What: Hoosier Salons feature works by local artists. And, if you find a piece that you particularly enjoy, you may even have the opportunity to buy it and display it in your own home.

Learn more here.