Fort Wayne GM Plant to Shut Down for a Week Due to Supply Shortage as Potential Strike Looms

FORT WAYNE — The General Motors Assembly Plant in Fort Wayne will be shut down the week of August 28th due to supply issues.

According to a GM Spokesperson this stoppage is only expected to last a week as the plant plans to re-open after Labor Day.

Workers in Fort Wayne may not return to the assembly line for long though as the United Auto Workers union contract is set to expire on September 14th. Assembly Plants across the country have already prepared for a potential strike, including the one in Fort Wayne.

On a national scale there are around 146,000 members of the UAW, the potential strike would affect an estimated 4,000 people in the Fort Wayne area. This would be the first UAW strike since 2007.