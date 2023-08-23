55-Year-Old Former Madison County Councilman on the Run From Police

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police are searching for Steve Sumner, a 55-year-old former Madison County councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Sumner is a white male, six foot tall, with Hazel eyes and dark hair. The police believe that he is on the run after failing to appear in court for charges filed earlier this month in a unrelated case.
According to court documents in 2020 Sumner performed sex acts on a girl under the age of 16 and was also caught with over 100 images of child pornography on his phone.
Sumner is currently charged with 18 counts, 15 of them are related to the reported rape. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sumner should contact Detective Klettheimer of the Indiana State Police at 1-800-527-4726 or 765-778-2121.
