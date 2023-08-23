Carmel Lacrosse Coach Killed in Tuesday Car Crash

CARMEL, Ind. – The Head Coach of the Carmel Men’s Lacrosse Team, Jack Meachum, was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening, and the Carmel and athletic communities are responding to the loss.

Officers were called near State Road 38 and Six Points Road in Sheridan, where they found two cars that had collided.

31-year-old Meachum died at the scene. The other driver, identified as 26-year-old Brennan Smith, was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash.