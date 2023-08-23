Doug Burgum Went a Little Too Hard in the Paint, May Miss Debate

The Republican presidential candidates have been gearing up for the big debate tonight in a variety of ways.

From mock debates to town halls, there are many conventional ways in which the candidates have been preparing. Doug Burgum however decided to take a more physical approach, hitting the hardwood for a game of pickup basketball to get pumped up.

Unfortunately it might have cost him the debate.

It was revealed by Burgum’s campaign staff that the North Dakota governor suffered a leg injury while playing pickup basketball with staffers Tuesday and was taken to a Milwaukee hospital.

As a result of the injury, Burgum may not be able to stand and it is unclear if he will be able to participate in the first Republican debate. His campaign will make a decision on his attendance during a walkthrough of the debate space on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER,” Burgum said in a social media post Wednesday morning.

Burgum, a long-shot candidate who made a name for himself with his unusual campaign strategy of offering a $20 gift card to anyone who donates $1, is one of eight candidates who qualified for the first debate. The others are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The debate will air tonight from 9-11 p.m. ET.