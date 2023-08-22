Brabham Family Helps Save Unconscious Man In Marion County Lake

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was saved from a lake on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday, with the help of the family of two Indy 500 drivers.

Kimberly Bogle, who is engaged to Trans-Am racer and former Indy500 driver Matthew Brabham, was on Lake Clearwater with a friend, Ray Quillen, when they noticed a 78-year-old man unconscious in the water.

That was after they came across a boat with no one on board. The man was unconscious un a floatation device.

Bogle jumped in to try and swim the man to shore. With the help of former Indy 500 competitor Geoff Brabham and his wife Roselina, they all got the man out of the water.

They and a UPS driver, who was delivering a package nearby, then began life-saving measures while others called 911.

EMTs were able to arrive and stabilize the man and take him to the hospital. The condition of the man is not clear.

Geoff Brabham made 10 starts in the Indianapolis 500 in the 1980s and 1990s.