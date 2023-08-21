IMPD Searching for Missing Children Believed to Be with their Non-Custodial Father

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help in finding two young children and a man.

They are trying to find 30-year-old Rodney Pence, 3-year-old Cortez Pence and 2-year-old Sincere Pence. Both Rodney and the kids were last seen Sunday August 20 in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue. That is on the northeast side in between North Ritter and North Arlington avenues.

Police believe Pence is driving a red 2004 Cadillac Escalade with plate #BLP403. Rodney is the non-custodial parent. He is described as a black man, 6’2”, 225lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911 immediately.