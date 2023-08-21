Indiana Task Force One Using Technology to Assist in Maui

MAUI — At least 114 people died in the Maui wildfire. Another 850 people are still missing, and Indiana Task Force One is helping with search and rescue in Maui.

Jay Settergren tells WISH-TV, “You can see that there was a high area of damage, and a lot of times, unfortunately, the pictures you see on the national media don’t do it justice. It’s not as devastating until you see it in person.”

The team of 70, including specialists from IMPD and 16 central Indiana fire departments, will thoroughly search an apartment building, documenting their findings with technology to aid in the recovery process. This information is also added to the FEMA system for future assistance purposes.

Searches have been performed on 85% of the impacted areas in Maui, Gov. Joshua Green said Sunday.