Young Boy Killed in Indianapolis Shooting Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a young boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home on East Market Street, where they found the injured boy. They think he was somewhere between 11 and 14 years old.
Apparently, there were other young people at the home. Attempts to save the boy were not successful, and he died at the scene.
At this time, police have not officially determined the boy’s cause of death. If you know anything about this, please call IMPD, or contact Crime Stoppers.
