Listen Live
Local News

Young Boy Killed in Indianapolis Shooting Sunday

Published on August 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a young boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on East Market Street, where they found the injured boy.  They think he was somewhere between 11 and 14 years old.

Apparently, there were other young people at the home.  Attempts to save the boy were not successful, and he died at the scene.

Related Stories

At this time, police have not officially determined the boy’s cause of death.  If you know anything about this, please call IMPD, or contact Crime Stoppers.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close