Indiana GOP Chair to Step Down

Published on August 18, 2023

Kyle Hupfer

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer announced Friday he is stepping down from his role after six and half years.

Hupfer gave notice to members of the Indiana Republican State Committee of his intention to step down immediately upon the election of his successor, according to a release.

“Serving as the chairman of the Indiana Republican Party for the past six and a half years has been a great honor and a privilege,” said Hupfer in a release.

Hupfer has led the Republican party to “an unprecedented level of success across the state” through four election cycles.

“The Indiana Republican Party is strong. And I believe that if we continue to deliver results that matter, Hoosiers will continue to place their trust in us and elect and reelect Republicans long into the future,” he added in the statement.

The move will be discussed on “All INdiana Politics” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

