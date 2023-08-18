ISP: Suspect Shot by Beech Grove PD Friday Afternoon

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A suspect is stable in the hospital after being shot by a Beech Grove police officer Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say a Beech Grove police officer tried to pull over a car that matched the description of a stolen car, but the driver did not stop.

The chase began on the south side and police used a ‘pit maneuver’ several times before finally bringing the suspect to a stop near Emerson and Raymond.

That’s when police say the suspect began ramming the police patrol cars with their own car, and one police officer fired a shot, hitting the suspect.

The suspect is in stable condition at a hospital, says Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine. No officers were hurt.