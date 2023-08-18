Listen Live
Cool Off at This Weekend’s Ice Cream Crawl

Published on August 18, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Saturday likely to be quite sunny and warm, you may want to cool down by participating in an Ice Cream Crawl.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Lafayette Rotary Club, will run from 1 to 4 p.m.  This year, the Rotary is hoping to put its funding toward a pocket park on the Wabash River Greenway Trail.

At the Ice Cream Crawl, you can sample treats from multiple shops around Lafayette and West Lafayette, including Igloo Frozen Custard, Sweet Revolution Bake Shop, Freddy’s, and the Silver Dipper.

If you would like to join in the fun, you can get your ticket here.

Then, bring you ticket and pick up your event “passport” at one of the participating locations Saturday.  “Passports” will allow you to visit all of the stops on the Crawl.

Learn more here.

