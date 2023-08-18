How Hot Is Tom Allen’s Seat Going Into 2023?

The 2023 College Football season is just a few weeks away, and it’s a season that could be a big one for IU head coach Tom Allen.

Allen, who is entering his 7th full season as the Hoosiers head man, is coming off of 2 down years that saw his team go a combined 6-18. These two down years were in contrast to the 2019 and 2020 seasons, when the Hoosiers posted records of 8-5 and 6-2 respectively. Overall, Allen owns a record 30-40, with a conference record of 17-35.

The Hoosiers may not have expectations of national titles, the last 2 seasons have been far below par. The 2021 season, which saw Indiana post a 2-10 record, stands out especially. So just how hot is Allen’s seat heading into the 2023 season?

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star about Allen’s job security. Zach gave his thoughts on if Allen should be worried about his job.

“I don’t think Tom Allen is in enormous jeopardy this year.”

Zach would elaborate further on this, saying that while he didn’t think Indiana would make any immediate moves, Allen may not be entirely out of the woods.

“There can come a point where basically you’re sort of playing for your fanbases trust.” said Osterman. “If you lose it, you may not really get the opportunity to get it back, and I suspect that might be a little more where Tom Allen is.”

Allen and the Hoosiers will get their first chance to earn that trust back September 2nd, when they take on 3rd ranked Ohio State.

