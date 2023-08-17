Living at Laurelwood Part Two – Evicted

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis family, who claims their apartment company has not helped them since a pipe burst in their unit, is now being evicted by that same apartment company.

The following are claims made by the Gonzalez family. Hayes Gibson Property Services was contacted for this story, and their response will be included when they respond.

You may remember the story of Kieffer and Allin Gonzalez: on Saturday, July 15th, a small pipe connected to the back of their toilet burst, flooding their unit at the Laurelwood Apartments on the south side of Indianapolis, where the family has lived since February of 2022.

The flood caused water damage to the walls, floors, and ceiling. Parts of the first-floor ceiling collapsed to the ground. Several electrical outlets were also covered in flood water.

The Gonzalez family says they, along with all eight of their children, have had to sleep in their car or with friends and family. The Gonzalez family also claims Laurelwood’s maintenance staff did not properly repair the toilet’s pipe, which they believe eventually led to the burst.

The family also claims Laurelwood and its corporate owner, Hayes Gibson Property Services, have not offered adequate solutions, and that both Laurelwood and Hayes Gibson have been near-impossible to contact. The Gonzalez family claims several other tenants have also experienced the same issues with Hayes Gibson and Laurelwood.

The family says they were offered a temporary unit, but Kieffer Gonzalez claims he was to be charged the same price for renting a small temporary unit compared to his original unit.

“When they offered us a temporary unit, they were walking my wife through the unit, and somebody called the landlord, Debbie (Debra) Turner, and told her not to give us the apartment because my family was too big,” says Gonzalez.

Kieffer says offered to temporarily split the family up to fit in the apartment, but he didn’t want to pay the same price as his original apartment, so he declined.

“They covered their tracks with a formal email saying that I denied the apartment, as if I was being picky,” Gonzalez continues, “but they didn’t put as to why we denied. That including they tried to give us another five-bedroom apartment with the same leaking problems.”

On Thursday, August 3rd, they received an eviction notice, signed by property manager Debra Turner.

The eviction notice states the family is being asked to leave due to their committing “at-will waste”, which Kieffer believes means the company blames the family for the damage, although he’s not 100-percent sure that’s the intention.

The last paragraph also states that Hayes Gibson retains the right to sue the Gonzalez family for damages, although it should be clarified that there is not a guarantee that Hayes Gibson will do so. The last paragraph also opens up the potential for Hayes Gibson to sue for unpaid rent and/or physical stress to the property.

Kieffer Gonzalez says at this point, he doesn’t know what to do, “I don’t have a plan. I don’t even know what I’m supposed to do. At this point, we’re just living day by day, figuring it out as we go. You know, I got all my kids’ schools. I recently had four birthdays for my children. I have a lot on my plate. Having to go back to feeding and walking my dog every day. I’m trying to fix my current situation before I can even plan for the future.”

Kieffer says the Marion County Health Department completed a walkthrough of the original, damaged unit Thursday.

“The only thing that I wanted was my apartment fixed and a safe, habitable home for my children. That was all I asked them for – I need a plan from the people in charge of where I live, because I don’t know what’s going on.”

As of this writing, the Gonzalez family has a little less than three weeks to move out.