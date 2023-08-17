Win a pair of tickets to WAMMFest 2023

Win a pair of tickets to WAMMFest, the annual summer festival celebrating Wine, Art, Music, and Microbrews! Saturday, 8/19 at Craig Park in Greenwood, 12noon-9pm.
For more information click on: WAMMfest by Sertoma Club of Greenwood
Organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, this charitable event showcases artistic, cultural and entertainment opportunities. All net proceeds are distributed back to the community in support of youth, individuals, and community organizations.
Enter to win below!
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval