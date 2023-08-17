Listen Live
15-Year-Old Hit by Wheel Sustains Potentially Life Threatening Injuries

Published on August 17, 2023

LAKE COUNTY — A minor was struck by a wheel on I-80 Tuesday according to the Indiana State Police.

The ISP press release states that a passenger vehicle had parked on the right side of the interstate in order to change a flat tire. Simultaneously, a semi-truck traveling eastbound had mechanical issues causing a wheel from the trailer to disengage.

The tire with its rim still connected struck the south barrier and traveled along its wall, eventually hitting a 15-year-old male who was assisting in changing the flat tire. He was transferred to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Chicago after sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries. Four others who were outside vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for toxicology tests, though according to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the ISP, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in this incident.

The truck was impounded after the crash and is being inspected for what may have caused the tire to come loose.

