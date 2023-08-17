Republican Mayoral Candidate Says He Once Slapped Woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Republican hoping to be the next Mayor of South Bend has admitted to slapping his then-girlfriend 23 years ago.

Desmont Upchurch spoke to the South Bend Tribune just days after reports of another South Bend candidate hitting his daughter. This was not his first run-in with the law, as he faced multiple charges while living in North Carolina.

The Republican candidate said he hit his former girlfriend in 2000, after learning that she cheated on him not long after he cheated on her. He pled guilty to assault after she called police.

Two years prior to this charge, Upchurch also pled guilty to larceny after stealing money from his former employer. Apparently, he still owes more than $300 to Durham County in connection with this crime.

As to why he is publicly sharing this now, Upchurch said he wants to get ahead of the narrative before the St. Joseph County Democratic Party can use his past against him in November’s election.

Now, the candidate is making his feelings on domestic violence clear. He has condemned violent behavior and has stopped supporting Roosevelt Stewart’s — the candidate accused of hitting his daughter — campaign.