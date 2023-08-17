Trial of Cold Case Murder Suspect Delayed Until December

KOKOMO, IND — It took less than two hours to decide that Jesse McCartney wasn’t guilty of killing Destiny Pittman in 2013. This case was brought after an informant told police that he was with Jesse and Joey McCartney the night they went to Pittman’s house.

The informant told cops that he heard gunshots coming from the home and that the brothers left Pittman’s house with drugs and cash. Some people think Piittman was killed in a home invasion.

State Police say the evidence is weak. Howard County prosecutors will try Joey McCartney for Pittman’s murder in December. Charges against him include murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit burglary, according to online court records.