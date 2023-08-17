Anheuser-Busch Heir Offers to Buy the Company Back

Billy Busch, the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brand, has volunteered to buy the company back so he can “make that brand great again.”

Billy Busch’s family sold the company to InBev in 2008. Things were going well for InBev until about five months ago. They decided to use Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, to advertise Bud Light. People were quick to boycott their products, and now they are struggling.

Anheuser-Busch has since lost billions of dollars in revenue. Its market value dropped like a late 80s Mike Tyson opponent. It has become a topic of mockery for many of its former consumer base.

Billy Busch made these comments on an episode of conservative host Tomi Lahren’s “Fearless.” During the interview, Lahren prompted Busch’s remarks, asking, “When it comes to marketing and saying — moving away from a fratty base — is that InBev in general? Or is this this one person? It doesn’t seem like they’ve cleaned house to get rid of people that think that way, that really don’t like their customers.”

He replied, quipping, “Well, that goes against being inclusive to get away from the fratty drinker, right? So that’s a big mistake.”

He pressed on saying that InBev does not know its customers, saying, “I think InBev doesn’t understand who their core drinker is. It’s a Brazilian-based company that really doesn’t live here in America.”

Busch said that his family was different. They knew who their core drinkers were. He went on to say, “They knew who their drinkers were. They were with the bar owners and the restaurant owners and the liquor store owners and talking to these people day in and day out. Even my dad at 89 years old, 90 years old, he was still going to the bars selling Budweiser back in those days, in the ’80s.”

Busch then went on to attack InBev saying, “When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you’re making a big mistake.” He added, “You need to go out there and understand who your core customer is.”

Busch made one final statement highlighting that he wants the company back. “I urge that company, InBev, if they don’t want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I’ll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we’ll make that brand great again.”

The marketing has already begun.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on InBev selling the company back to Billy Busch, click the link below.