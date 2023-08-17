Despite Richardson Announcement, Taylor Drama Still Lingers

The Colts caused a bit of a stir in the media yesterday when they announced that 4th-overall pick Anthony Richardson would be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

The news instantly took over the headlines around Indianapolis, as fans and reporters alike digested the news that the extremely raw, but talented Richardson would be given the reigns to the offense so early. Some thought the team was making a mistake by not sitting Richardson behind veteran Gardner Minshew, while others believed that giving him playing time is the only way for him to learn.

For Colts fans as a whole, it was a welcome break from all of the drama surrounding the team and their dispute with Jonathan Taylor. Of course, that only lasted so long, and soon Taylor was back in the news.

Before Wednesday night’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears, it was announced that Taylor had been excused due to a personal matter. This comes shortly after he had returned to the team to continue his rehab. This sudden absence, combined with his unhappiness with his contract and the unusual nature of initially leaving the team for rehab in the first place, will only fuel the rampant speculation about what exactly is going on behind closed doors.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John and Kevin Bowen from the morning show Kevin & Query would discuss the timing of announcing Richardson as the starter. They would specifically address the rumor that the announcement of Richardson as the starter was intended to distract from Taylor’s absence. John was certain it wasn’t.

“I don’t buy that at all. I think they wanted to get it out there, I think the timing was great to get it out there, that’s a great decision, and there is nothing around here especially with me that is going to make anybody forget about Jonathan Taylor’s situation.

John would ask Kevin Bowen of the morning show Kevin & Query his thoughts on the idea, and Kevin agreed.

“You don’t need to waste time [with] Gardner Minshew throwing bubble screens to whoever in these joint sessions, or in these preseason games. When the starting defense from the opponent comes out there, you need to get Anthony Richardson used to that.”

Later in the show, John spoke to the voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor. Taylor gave his thoughts on the Colts naming Richardson the starter this early, instead of waiting until the regular season.

“Anthony Ricardson can do so many things, he has such a high ceiling, and again whenever you draft a quarterback in the top 5 you know what that means. You know what that means for the future success of your franchise, so let’s get him on the path to reaching his ceiling in the NFL as quick as possible.”

