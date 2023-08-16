Jerry Seinfeld to Perform in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The Morris Performing Arts Center announced recently that Jerry Seinfeld will be performing on their stage as he tours his latest stand-up comedy routine.

The sitcom star and stand-up comedian legend will stop in South Bend on October 21st at 7p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18th at 10a.m. and range anywhere from 65 to 300 dollars.

If October 21st is already claimed on your calendar, Seinfeld will still be within drive able distance a week later in Detroit, performing two shows at the Fox Theater on October 28th and in Chicago at the United Center on November 9th and 10th.