Michael Oher Claims he was Never Adopted

Michael Oher played in the NFL for eight seasons. His story is well documented in the movie “The Blind Side.”

The movie focuses on his high school years when the Tuohy family took him in. From there, he went on to play football at his high school. After that he went to Ole Miss and played football. He went on to have a long career in the NFL.

Now, he is claiming that the Tuohys owe him money. Oher filed a petition with the Tennessee court arguing that the Tuohys earned millions of dollars from “The Blind Side” and the false belief that they “adopted” him. He claims that he earned nothing from the movie and that the Tuohys owe him millions.

There are some issues with his claim though. “The Blind Side” does not state or imply that the Tuohy family adopted Michael Oher. Neither does Michael Lewis’ book that inspired the film.

In fact, in 2011 Oher published his first memoir, “I Beat the Odds,” he wrote that the Tuohys secured a conservatorship when he was a senior in high school. He wrote that the Tuohys insisted that he stay in touch with his biological mother and his many siblings. Oher even wrote that his mother participated in the procedures necessary for the Tuohys to become conservators.

Why is Michael Oher pretending he recently discovered that the Tuohy family didn’t adopt him?

