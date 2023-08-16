Indiana Task Force 1 Activates 70 Members to Maui

STATEWIDE — Indiana Task Force 1 (IN-TF1) has been fully activated as a Search and Rescue team with 70 personnel to aid the search efforts for the Maui wildfire.
The team received their activation orders yesterday and is currently working on securing flights to Maui. The departure time for today has yet to be set. Officials report that one week after the Maui wildfires began, the number of people killed has risen to 106, and search efforts for remains continue.
Team members represent the following agencies on this deployment:
Indianapolis Fire Department – 22
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4
Civilians – 15
Wayne Township Fire Department – 6
Whitestown Fire Department – 1
Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3
Bargersville Fire Department – 1
Danville Fire Department – 1
Lafayette Fire Department – 2
Plainfield Fire Department – 1
Brownsburg Fire Department – 1
Speedway Fire Department – 2
Greenwood Fire Department – 1
Zionsville Fire Department – 1
Westfield Fire Department – 1
Carmel Fire Department – 5
Noblesville Fire Department – 1
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval