South Bend GOP Common Council Candidate Charged With Battery

Published on August 16, 2023

Roosevelt Stewart mugshot

Source: St. Joseph County Jail / other

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man running for Common Council in South Bend is being charged with battery.

Court documents accuse Roosevelt Stewart of hitting his 15-year-old daughter while he was drunk Monday night. They say Jones had been drinking and became angry when his daughter would not give him the keys to his car because she thought he was too drunk to drive.

That’s when she told the cops he punched her in the face and then put his hands around her neck. Stewart is in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Stewart is a Republican running for the seat being given up by Henry Davis, Jr. who is running for mayor.

“The St. Joseph County Republican Party recently learned about an arrest involving a GOP South Bend Common Council candidate. The GOP strongly condemns all forms of domestic violence. We are praying for Roosevelt Stewart’s family at this time,” said the St. Joseph County Republican Party in a statement.

Stewart will be in court today for a bail hearing.

