GOP Presidential Primary Candidate Ramaswamy Turns Question on Woke Reporter

New kid on the block, Vivek Ramaswamy is giving a masterclass on how to handle a woke reporter.

Ramaswamy, a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries took the internet by storm this weekend after his visit in Iowa. Most notably, the businessman went viral after rapping along with Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage. However, voters are even more impressed with how he handled a “pansexual” journalist questioning his views.

During the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Sunday, a woman asked Ramaswamy very specific questions about the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I was just wondering, what are your opinions on the LGBTQIA+ community?”

Ramaswamy replies, “Well I don’t think it’s one community.”

When asked “really” by the reporter, he continued:

“Yeah, I mean how could it be? It’s just smashed alphabet soup. Trans if fundamentally different than gay, if you ask me.”

And then in a quick and respectful way, turned the tables, asking the activist:

“But what’s your opinion?”

“I’m personally a pansexual, so I was just wondering what your views were on same sex marriage…” And the conversation continues.

Nigel says this was a great move by the Republican. He took a question that was supposed to throw him off in a graceful stride.

“He immediately gave a brilliant response by asking ‘by the way what’s your opinion.’ And that’s how you do it.”

Ramaswamy is currently polling in a distant third in the Republican primary field, according to RealClearPolitics.