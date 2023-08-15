Listen Live
Local News

IMPD Investigating After Two Shot, One Killed

Published on August 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot, and another was killed, at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Salisbury Lane around 12:30 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot.  The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Stories

At this time, police think they have identified everyone who was involved.  They have not yet released any names to the public.

If you know anything about this, please contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.

Detective Larry Craciunoiu

Phone: 317.327.3475

Email: Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close