IMPD Investigating After Two Shot, One Killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot, and another was killed, at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Salisbury Lane around 12:30 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police think they have identified everyone who was involved. They have not yet released any names to the public.

If you know anything about this, please contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.

Detective Larry Craciunoiu

Phone: 317.327.3475

Email: Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov