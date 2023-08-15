Listen Live
Police Investigating Lafayette Toddler’s Death

Published on August 15, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a toddler died in Lafayette Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Union Street, where they found a 1-year-old boy who was not breathing.  The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will determine his official cause of death.

At this time, it is not clear what happened to the boy.  However, police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on his body.

