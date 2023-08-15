Listen Live
Judge Orders Noblesville School Shooter to Juvenile Treatment Center

Published on August 15, 2023

Noblesville Shooter Getting Moved

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, IND —A judge has ordered a teenager who shot a student and a teacher to go into a residential treatment center. The teenager, now 18, will be held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center for 120 days while a probation department finds a suitable secure residential facility for him.

A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 4 to determine where he will be placed. The teenager, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, had been detained since shortly after he opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School in May 2018.

He shot a seventh-grade science teacher and another 13-year-old student. The teacher, Jason Seaman, tackled and pinned him to the ground.

