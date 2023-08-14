Win Tickets To The Hoosier Hardwood Festival!

Looking for a great activity the whole family will love?
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Hoosier Hardwood Festival at the Boone County Fairgrounds August 25-27th.
This 3-day showcase of Indiana’s most renewable resource includes a lumberjack show, chainsaw carving contests, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, and a marketplace with Woodworking demos, artists & crafters and retail shopping.
Plus there will be food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, and so much more! This is an event the whole family will love!
Dates & Hours:
August 25-27, 2023
Friday: 11a – 5p
Saturday: 9a – 6p
Sunday: 9a – 4p
Enter to win!
