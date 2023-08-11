Listen Live
Local News

Medicaid Info Exposed in May Data Breach

Published on August 11, 2023

STATEWIDE — Indiana Medicaid members’ person information has been exposed in a security breach.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says the names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members of Indiana Medicaid were exposed in the breach.

The breach happened through a piece of software called MOVIEit, which is used by Maximus Health Services. That breach happened in late May and affected several companies across the world.

Four more Medicaid members had their social security numbers exposed.

If you received any kind of communication from Maximus, you were affected. They have options for credit monitoring.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-833-919-4749 toll‐free.

