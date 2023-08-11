Todd Rokita Issues Warnings About Buying Taylor Swift Tickets Resale

INDIANAPOLIS — State Attorney General Todd Rokita put out a warning on Friday advising concert goers to be careful when purchasing second hand tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a press release Rokita warned of what can go wrong when buying second hand. The release gave a list of tips to follow when looking for tickets:
– Offers that are too good to be true, almost always are. Deals that are well below market price often turn out to be scams.
– If you do plan to buy resale, then you should only purchase from verified resellers instead of individuals and avoid buying from social media profiles.
– Always use a credit card. Credit Cards come with a level of protection and the ability to dispute charges. Scammers will often try to use difficult to trace payment methods like cryptocurrencies, gift cards, or wire transfers.
– Double check the seller you’re buying from, scammers have been known to make fake accounts trying to portray a person or company that is a verified reseller.
Anyone who thinks they have been scammed by a reseller can report the fraud at indianaconsumer.com
