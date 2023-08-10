Listen Live
Local News

Hancock County Deputies Arrest “Suspicious Man” After Search With ISP Helicopter

Published on August 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ISP Helicopter

Source: Hancock County Sheriff’s Department / other

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A wanted man tried hiding from the cops in a tree in Hancock County. It didn’t work.

Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a man on Wednesday. they aren’t saying who the man is or why they wanted to take him into custody, but the man was running from them on foot and they lost track of him.

“After a lengthy search using the Indiana State Police Helicopter, Greenfield Police Department’s drone, police K-9s, and numerous officers from several agencies, the suspect was unable to be located,” a Facebook post from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department read.

Two hours later police K-9’s spotted the man who had climbed a tree near a cornfield to try and hide. He refused to come down and State Police were called to use their helicopter to try and get him to come down.

He eventually did, and he was apprehended.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close