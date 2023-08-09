A Child Shot In South Bend, Critical At Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police say a child was shot in South Bend early Tuesday afternoon.

The young child is in the hospital now and is critical, say investigators. Police were called to a home around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and when they go there they say they found the wounded child and had them rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police are not giving the gender or age of the baby, but police scanner traffic was heard ordering officers to “transport the baby to Memorial.”

“It’s still very early in the investigation, so the next couple hours will be spent trying to piece together exactly what happened this afternoon,” said South Bend Police spokeswoman Ashley O’Chap.

She said the South Bend Police violent crimes unit is handling the investigation.

Some witnesses said they saw someone drive away from the crime scene immediately after the shooting happened. Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.