Enjoying Some S’mores on the Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — You might want to head to Monument Circle during your lunch break Thursday, as local chefs will be working with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to sell some tasty treats.
This summer’s S’mores on the Circle event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here, you can try a few unique s’mores, with purchases helping to support the organization.
Each special s’more will cost $5. Continue reading to learn about the year’s “gourmet s’mores creations.”
Keep in mind, you can also help your daughter(s) get a free Girl Scouts membership this weekend.
The Mint to Be a Girl Scout event will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at certain Dairy Queen restaurants around Central Indiana. Learn more here.
S’mores on the Circle Menu:
- Holy Cannoli S’mores
Created By: Chef Erin Kem, Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market
- Budino
Created By: Chef Kathy Jones, Iozzos Garden of Italy
- S’mores Supreme Cupcake
Created By: Chef Chris Albano, Levy Restaurants
- S’Mores Stuffed Fried Bourbon Buttermilk Brown Butter Brioche
Created By: Chef A.J. Feeney, Books, Bourbon & Bacon
- Maxine’s Minty Madness
Created By: Chef Hannah Thompson, Maxine’s On Green
- Tagalong S’mores
Created By: Chef Laney Glick, Second Helpings
- S’moreo S’morecicle
Created By: Chef Lynsey Delp, S’morescicles
Learn more about the organization and support its causes at girlscoutsindiana.org.
