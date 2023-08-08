Juju Brents on Pressure of Playing For Hometown Colts

Juju Brents is taking in his first training camp as an NFL player as best he can. He’s been sidelined a decent amount in camp and playing catch up with the defense but the cornerback, who made his name at Warren Central, is ready to show the Colts he was worthy of the draft selection and to prove to the fans that he can handle the pressures of being the local kid on the hometown team.

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Brents joined the show to discuss how he’s handled camp, playing catch up, why he doesn’t sweat the added expectations or demands that may come with being a player a lot of people know personally already.

For the full interview, as well as his reveal of his favorite Colts player growing up, why he selected #29 and a whole lot more, click the link below!

