Two People Shot, One Killed on Far East Side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot, and one died, on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say the two were injured near North German Church Road and East 38th Street. One of the two was in critical condition, and the other was “awake and breathing.”
IMPD recently provided an update, saying the person who was in critical condition has died.
It is not yet clear what led to this incident.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Hoosier Transplant Patient Returns to IU Health